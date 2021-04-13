Paseo Homes is bringing a luxury neighborhood to One Easy Street, adjacent to Carefree’s town center.
The View Carefree will offer luxury two-level townhomes ranging in size from 1,847 to 2,283 square feet, featuring dual master suites, two-car garages, 10’ high ceilings, 8’ raised panel interior doors, open living concepts, gourmet kitchens with BOSCH stainless steel gas appliances and a large, covered patio on the main level, as well as viewing decks on the upper level for taking in the beauty of the expansive night sky.
With only 30 homes available, The View Carefree is a professionally managed community that will offer low maintenance living and resort style amenities including a heated pool, spa and putting green. Just down the street residents will find themselves immersed in a small town surrounded by boutique shops and restaurants including, local coffee shops, upscale steak houses, salons, art galleries and an English tearoom.
The sales gallery for The View Carefree is located in Historic Spanish Village. For more information, visit theviewcarefree.com or call Bart Mahrer at 480.204.6012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.