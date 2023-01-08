At the start of every new year about half of us make New Year's resolutions. Of those resolutions, many of us fall short, do not track progress or simply forget them. This is the year to make one resolution and keep it: Reduce water use by 10%.
As we enter our 23rd consecutive drought year, our primary source of water, the Colorado River, continues to struggle to meet demand well into the foreseeable future. Water storage in the Colorado River system (Lake Powell and Lake Mead) is currently at about 25% of the volume stored in 2000 and is dropping rapidly.
Water conservation is essential for a sustainable future. Successfully kept water conservation resolutions will help sustain our lifestyle and save us money and are simply the right thing to do.
Why not resolve to reduce water use by 10%? But where to start?
To keep your New Year’s resolution for water conservation, the Carefree Water Company suggests you get to know your water irrigation timer. Outdoor watering should occur every third day or every other day, at most, and even less in the colder months. Watering every day is not necessary. Switching irrigation frequency from everyday watering to every other day watering alone can save up to 50% of your outdoor water use. Outdoor water use comprises as much as 70% of total residential home water usage.
Reducing irrigation watering time will also result in substantial water savings. If your irrigation timer is normally set to water for 20 minutes, reduce it to 18 minutes. Your plants will never know the difference and your water bill will reflect a 10% reduction in outdoor water use, putting money in your pocket.
Consider switching irrigation emitters to a drip size appropriate for the plant to be irrigated. In Carefree, Lowe’s and Karsten’s Ace Hardware, located in the Carefree Basha’s Marketplace, carry emitters as small as 0.5 gallons per hour. If you are unable to determine the size of your installed emitters, simply change them out. They are inexpensive.
If you use a landscaper, impress upon them the need to properly manage irrigation. Or hire a professional landscaper who has received landscape training specific to the Sonoran Desert to review and, if necessary, update your system for best efficiency and review your plant pallet.
Improve your water conservation IQ. The 2023 Carefree Garden Seminar series will include a February 11 program entitled “Sensible Landscapes for Responsible Water Use,” presented by gardening educator and author Kirti Mathura (carefree.org/desert-gardens-seminars). Kirti will discuss how through water-efficiency, sensible planning and proper all-around maintenance, we can still have beautiful landscapes in times of extreme drought and continue to enjoy thriving outdoor spaces.
A wealth of indoor (160 tips) and outdoor (more than 140 tips for lawn, pool, xeriscaping and landscaping) water conservation ideas can be found at wateruseitwisely.com. For example, did you know that shortening your shower by 1 or 2 minutes can result in a savings of as much as 150 gallons per month? Or, the next time you add or replace a flower or shrub, choose a low-water-use plant and save up to hundreds of gallons each year. While not every suggestion will be a match for your home and family, some will be a good fit.
Every drop of precious water delivered to our homes traveled an incredible journey either flowing from the headwaters of the Colorado River system and then across the state through lakes, pipes and pumps or having percolated into our underground aquifers over literally hundreds, if not thousands, of years.
When placed in those terms, every drop warrants our respect and thoughtful use. Compound that with a 23-year drought, our lifestyle depends on responsible water use.
A 2023 New Year’s resolution to conserve water is an excellent way to start the New Year and embark upon a mindset and social change that will serve our community, our future and our pocketbooks well.
John Crane Mayor, Town of Carefree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.