Nearly three-fourths of eligible voters in Carefree made their voices heard in the May 16 special election, and 80% voted against implementing a property tax, subsequently resulting in the town continuing its contract with Rural Metro for fire and emergency services.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, May 18, results were not official. However, it is not possible for the remaining ballots to overcome the difference and change the result.
While a property tax is what was on the ballot, the town was ultimately deciding on whether or not to pursue joining the automatic aid system for improved fire and medical services.
“The people have spoken and they wish to continue having a fire and medical service provided to them by Rural Metro and we respect that,” said Carefree Mayor John Crane. “So, we will continue on using the current model going forward. That contract will automatically renew at the end of this year for 42 months.”
The proposed primary property tax, capped at $2 million, would have increased the property tax from $0 (nonexistent) to $668 per year for the average home in Carefree. The funds generated would have gone to the town’s fire fund to support the long-term financial commitment to become part of automatic aid instead of relying on mutual aid.
“The automatic aid system is 22 fire departments working together to provide service to the region and do it more efficiently than any one could do on their own,” said Phoenix Executive Assistant Chief and leader in the Life Safety Council, Scott Walker.
However, in order to ensure automatic aid stays running efficiently, there is a long, strict list of qualifications fire departments must meet in order to join. The Town of Carefree does not currently meet those qualifications, and to do so would require a significant financial investment as well as terminating agreements with Rural Metro.
In a previous Carefree town council meeting, Rural Metro Chief Tim Soule equated automatic aid to a fancy car.
“The automatic aid system is a tremendous system and provides a tremendous amount of resources. It’s a Cadillac, and if you can afford Cadillacs, then you definitely want to have that,” Soule said.
“I just want you to know that Rural Metro will certainly be supportive whatever direction the citizens of Carefree decide to take. There is no bad option out there. Staying with Rural Metro has advantages and disadvantages. Moving to an automatic aid fire entity has advantages and disadvantages.”
And, as the election results show, the Town of Carefree determined Rural Metro provided the greatest bang for their buck.
“I think it’s pretty clear that most of the town didn’t want a property tax, but I would hesitate to say that was a referendum on auto aid or Rural Metro fire,” Soule said about the election results. “I think it just had a lot to do with people not wanting to pay a property tax, but obviously we’re happy to stay with the Town of Carefree and provide life safety services for them.”
Crane said the message is loud and clear.
“They’re happy with what they have. They’re comfortable with it. We respect that and we’ll continue on,” he said.
Rural Metro’s existing contract will automatically be extended at the end of the year for an additional 42 months to fulfill the five-year term. For more information about the special election, visit carefree.org/2023-special-election.
