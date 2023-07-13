It took three rounds of voting, but the Town of Carefree officially named Clint Miller as the new council member in a split vote at a July 11 meeting.
Miller was sworn in at the same meeting and assumed the role immediately. He was one of 10 people who applied to the position, which was vacant after Tony Geiger resigned for health reasons.
While he has only been a Carefree resident for 11 years, Miller said he has long been in the area, and even proposed to his wife in town 45 years ago. He is the owner of Clint Miller Architecture, AIA, and has designed about 100 homes to date — the majority of which are in Carefree, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
In his letter of interest for the council position, Miller said his experience as an architect could be helpful for the Town of Carefree, which is in the midst of its Village Center Redevelopment Plan and is in the process of updating its general plan.
“Carefree has a diversity of architecture, history and mid-century designs that are authentic,” he said. “I see my contribution as adding beauty, whether to repurpose or for new buildings. I will help find that union that makes Carefree unique. Carefree offers so much, and I’d like to be part of this community. It deserves sensitive and leading architecture.”
Other applicants included Lon Johnson, Michael Krahe, Louis Levinson, Gene Orrico, Diane Roth, Colleen Rose-Scurti, Sharon Smith, Ted Taylor and Ron Thackery — and it took council members three rounds of voting to narrow it down.
At the first vote, the five present council members (Mike Johnson was absent on vacation) voted for four different people – there was one vote for Lon Johnson, one for Sharon Smith, one for Diane Roth and two for Clint Miller. The council then discussed the options again, with many firmly backing up their choice.
“I don’t think we can make a mistake picking one of these four people,” Vice Mayor Cheryl Kroyer said amidst the discussions. “They’re all well qualified, they’re all really good candidates. They all really want to help us and serve us and be an asset to the town… I think whoever we choose will be a great addition to the council.”
A second vote was taken, and Councilman Steven Hatcher was the only one who changed his vote, resulting in one for Lon Johnson, two for Clint Miller and two for Sharon Smith.
At this point, Mayor John Crane said the protocol was to eliminate Lon Johnson and move forward with Clint Miller and Sharon Smith.
“This will be your last vote, because there’s five of us and two of them,” Crane clarified.
Smith, who also serves on the Carefree planning and zoning commission, has an extensive career in economics and education. Her experience in economic research and analysis as well as special project management made her an attractive candidate for the town council position.
“We need money to run our town, and that money needs to be accounted for. There needs to be fiscal responsibility and continued oversight,” said councilman Vince D’Aliesio.
“Having someone with the experience as an economist, like Sharon Smith, can help us account for every penny and work with our town staff much like we do today, and just have that extra pair of eyes to help us with our spending, what we need, how we need it and how we use it.”
Council member Sheila Amoroso, however, spoke in favor of Miller.
“People are very concerned about how our town looks and what the potential of the village center redevelopment project — and potential pitfalls of that,” said council member Sheila Amoroso. “Having someone with exceptional skills in architecture, design, art, landscaping — that fits a need that we have.”
The deciding vote came from Crane, who had previously voted for Lon Johnson.
“Well, I have to change my vote, and it’s a difficult decision. But one thing I do know is that we have fielded a lot of comments and criticism regarding some of the things that have been built here in our town,” Crane said.
“We need to — and we will — update our design guidelines to have a little more teeth. We’re in the midst of a general plan, and design has to be sprinkled into that. So, I would expect Miller, if he’s appointed, to be part of that process and get us on the right path.”
In the final tally, there were three votes for Miller and two for Smith.
Before swearing Miller in, Crane paused to thank all the candidates.
“Your inputs and participation are very welcome, and I hope you continue to do it,” he said to a crowded room spotted with orange “Colleen for Town Council” tee shirts.
Miller was immediately sworn in and went right to work with the next agenda items at the meeting. He will continue to serve as councilman until December 2026, which is when Geiger’s term would have ended.
