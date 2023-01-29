The Town of Carefree is updating its general plan, which serves as a guide to the future development of the town, and is kicking things off with a workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the community to learn more about the project and give input on the plan.
The community workshop will be at the Town Council Chambers, located at 33 Easy Street, and will start with a formal presentation followed by smaller breakout activities to be completed at participants’ leisure.
What is the general plan?
The general plan is the foundational document that guides the town through the next 10 to 20 years of community planning and growth management. The document establishes a vision for the desired future of Carefree and then utilizes a series of goals, policies, actions and maps to achieve implementation.
It is a conceptual plan for evaluating existing development conditions, making forecasts and outlining broad policies that the town will use to implement its vision through other more specific plans and measures. Some of the more specific measures include the Zoning Ordinance, proposed capital improvements, transportation plan and development guidelines.
Cities and towns in Arizona are required to establish a general plan and update it every 10 to 15 years. The previous update, Town of Carefree general plan 2030, was last ratified by voters Nov. 6, 2012.
A hard copy of the general plan 2030 may be viewed at Town Hall for free or purchased for $30 to recoup copy fees. To ask questions or get more information, call the planning and zoning staff at 480-488-3686 or visit the Carefree Administrative Offices, located at 8 Sundial Circle.
For information on the approved major general plan amendment at the northwest corner of Tom Darlington and Carefree Hwy., click here: General Plan Amendment 12.07.2021 | Map: Excerpt
Why update the general plan now?
State law requires general plans to be updated every 10 years. Since the existing Carefree general plan was last ratified on Nov. 6, 2012, and due to delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is now at the next 10-year planning horizon. State law also requires the general plan to be adopted by the town council and ultimately ratified by voters of Carefree. The general plan update is scheduled to be placed on the November 2024 ballot for final voter ratification.
What topics does the general plan address?
Certain topics or “elements” are required by state law to be addressed based on the population of the community. The following list identifies elements that are required based on the population of Carefree:
- Land Use
- Circulation
- Growth
- Open Space
- Environmental Planning
- Cost of Development
- Water Resources
Additional elective elements may also be included at the discretion of each community. Based on relevance to Carefree, the following elements may also be addressed:
- Public Services
- Economic Development
- Conservation
What is the schedule and process?
There are four phases planned for the development and implementation of the general plan update.
1. Recognize (November 2022-February 2023):
The beginning stage of the project focuses on the existing conditions of the town as it stands today. It culminates with the development of the community assessment report.
2. Engage (Continuous):
An integral component of the general plan is public engagement. Consequently, this phase is continuous throughout the project process. To engage as many residents as possible, there will be multiple opportunities for the public to get involved and give input. Two community workshops and two discussion hubs will occur over the course of the project, along with several informal pop-up or mobile workshops. See the “Participate” section below to view upcoming events.
3. Enrich (February 2023-November 2023):
Taking in all the input received from the public, town staff, and community stakeholders, an updated draft of the general plan is written. This draft undergoes a formal 60-day review process where the document is open to be reviewed by the public, state and local government agencies and other community organizations to give final feedback before the adoption process.
4. Achieve (November 2022-February 2023):
This stage works to address all the comments received from the various stakeholders from the 60-day review period before formal presentation to the planning & zoning commission and town council. Following adoption via a town council vote, the plan is placed on the ballot to be ratified by Carefree voters. Currently, the general plan update is scheduled to be placed on the November 2024 ballot.
Participate
There will be multiple opportunities for the public to get engaged in the project. To learn more about how to get involved and give input, click: Carefree Public Engagement Plan (PDF).
Carefree is a scenic community of over 3,500 residents nestled in the Sonoran Desert Foothills. Incorporated in 1984, the town is regarded as one of the most inspiring and livable places in Arizona and centers its culture on desert lifestyle, architecture, culinary arts, health, wellness and community involvement. For more information, visit carefree.org or call 480-488-3686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.