Our wet and cool winter is a mixed blessing. We need the moisture more than ever and we all love desert wildflowers.

But as April warms and seasonal temperatures return, many weeds including invasive yellow flowering Globe Chamomile, a.k.a. Stinknet, will soon be blanketing our Sonoran Desert. Nothing seems to eat Stinknet. The plant has a unique unpleasant odor. For some it may cause a skin rash or respiratory issues. For all of us, it spells the potential for a dangerous fire season.

We can learn from the past. 2020 produced a banner desert weed crop, including Stinknet. In June of that year, Cave Creek was wracked by two large desert wildfires. Who can forget the smokey air and water tankers overhead? The East Desert Fire consumed 1,500 acres. The Ocotillo fire consumed 1,000 acres. 

Those fires have had far reaching repercussions.

  • More than 12 structures were lost including several homes. Lives were upended.

  • The beautiful Sonoran Desert that was destroyed will not recover in most of our lifetimes. 

  • Cave Creek was presented with large invoices from assisting neighboring fire departments operating in what is referred to as the mutual aid fire system of neighbor helping neighbor. They received letters stating that they most likely would not send similar amounts of aid again in the event of another large desert wildfire, in effect causing the partial collapse of the mutual aid network in the North Valley. The Town of Cave Creek then formed a fire partnership with the Daisy Mountain Fire District. They withdrew from the collapsing mutual aid system and joined the automatic aid system in use by most neighboring communities. As a result, Cave Creek is now contractually assured assistance from all surrounding automatic aid emergency fire and medical service agencies. As the mayor of Cave Creek recently wrote in the City Sun Times, his community now has “almost unlimited fire and medical resources to aid in keeping Cave Creek safe.”

Fast forward to today. The Town of Carefree now finds itself wrestling with the decision to follow Cave Creek’s footsteps to mitigate our fire and medical emergency service risk or continue to operate within the collapsing mutual aid service model. All neighboring fire departments have now canceled their mutual aid agreements, and Carefree can no longer count on assistance from our close neighbors in these types of incidents.

However, moving to the automatic aid model will cost Carefree about an additional $1 million in the first year of a 25-year contract. That price tag will increase every year. Funding will require a new revenue source. On May 16, voters will decide if a property tax will fund this move to automatic aid or if the town will continue to operate without assistance agreements with any of its near neighbors. 

To the residents of Carefree, visit carefree.org/2023-special-election and make an informed decision. And to everyone, now is the time to rein in the weeds and fire protect your homes, even if you are living under the added security of the automatic aid umbrella.

John Crane

Mayor, Town of Carefree

Mayor, Town of Carefree

John Crane is Mayor of the Town of Carefree.

