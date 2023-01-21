At Carefree Consignment, shoppers can find an ever-changing array of unique furniture, decor, art, clothing and accessories — all at great quality and a great price.
“We take in people’s items that they want to sell and we do everything from furniture, home decor, local art, clothing, jewelry, shoes, purses — basically, we do a lot,” said Victoria Orrico, owner.
When people think of consignment stores, they often think of cluttered, unorganized racks of old T-shirts or faded furniture from the ’80s. That’s not the case at Carefree Consignment, though. Orrico said the store’s success is due to its commitment to ensuring all items consigned are high end and of good quality.
“We choose quality pieces in all different styles from Western to contemporary, designer to sportswear,” she said. “We emphasize unusual, great quality and great prices.”
Shoppers can find deals on designer clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and accessories in the funky fashion boutique. In addition, Carefree Consignment has items for the home – from glassware to couches to wall art. And the selection is constantly changing, so there’s always something new.
The selection has been growing, too, so much so that Carefree Consignment opened a second location in Cave Creek in October 2022. The new store, located at 6070 E. Cave Creek Road, features the same high-quality items and also has a section dedicated to work by local artists.
For people who have quality treasures they would like to rehome, Orrico said they are welcome at Carefree Consignment.
“We need consignors as much as people that come and buy things, it goes hand in hand,” she said. “We’re always looking for good quality, newer items that we can rehome.”
It’s a quick and easy process to consign with the store, according to Orrico. People can contact her to make an appointment and sign a 90-day contract with 50% commission. Then, if something doesn’t sell within that 90 days, the person can take it back or choose to let Carefree Consignment donate it to a local animal shelter.
“We work with a lot of animal shelters and we’ve actually got two more coming in, so we’re really excited about that,” Orrico said.
Currently, Carefree Consignment donates Freed Spirits Animal Rescue and Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary. It also supports the Scott Foundation, a nonprofit that serves Arizona foster youth.
For consignment inquiries, call 623-888-4452 or email Victoria@carefreeconsignment.com.
The original Carefree Consignment store is located at 100 Easy St. in Carefree and has been open for six years. Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit carefreeconsignmnet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.