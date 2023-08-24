Kids have so much to learn about the world around them, which is why Carefree Christian Preschool’s curriculum combines faith-based teaching with creative arts to provide a nurturing environment for a comprehensive educational experience.
An extension of Carefree Christian Academy, the preschool is set to open at the Carefree Church campus in Cave Creek this fall. Enrollment for the fall is now open for families in Carefree, Cave Creek, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix, and Carefree Christian Preschool director Selene Nelson encouraged parents to come check it out.
“We are thrilled to launch Carefree Christian Preschool, a place where children can grow in their faith and flourish academically,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to provide a nurturing and joyful environment where children feel loved, valued and inspired to explore their relationship with God. We invite parents to schedule a tour and discover the transformative learning experiences that await their children.”
The preschool uses a faith-based curriculum to foster the development of each child's relationship with God and instill Christian values and principles at an early age. Through engaging creative arts activities, interactive Bible stories and prayer, children will be encouraged to explore their faith and develop a strong moral foundation.
“At Carefree Christian Preschool, we believe in the power of early childhood education that is rooted in Christian values and creative expression,” Nelson said. “Our curriculum blends academic excellence with a faith-based approach, creating a unique learning experience for our little ones and preparing them to live God-honoring lives. We nurture and love each child as a competent, capable, unique creation of God.”
In addition to its emphasis on faith-centered education, Nelson said Carefree Christian Preschool believes in the power of creative expression and hands-on play.
Carefree Christian Preschool advocates for creative arts and hands-on engagement as instrumental facets of cognitive development. With a focus on creative arts, children are encouraged to explore their imagination, develop critical thinking skills and express themselves through various artistic mediums. This approach fosters a love for learning while stimulating cognitive, emotional and social development.
The preschool offers several programs designed to meet the unique needs of children at different stages of early development. From the Infant and Toddler Program to the Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten Programs, Nelson said each child receives personalized attention from a dedicated faculty, committed to nurturing their growth and well-being.
“Through engaging creative arts activities and age-appropriate lessons, we aim to foster the spiritual, intellectual, social and emotional development of each child in a safe, God-honoring environment,” Nelson said.
In an effort to ensure this faith-based, art-friendly education is accessible to as many kids as possible, Carefree Christian School offers scholarships and tuition assistance programs.
Families interested in exploring the intersection of faith and creativity in education can find more information or schedule a tour online at carefreechristianacademy.com. Direct inquiries can also be made via phone at 480-492-9615 or email at preschool@carefreechristianacademy.com.
