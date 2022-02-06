March 2020 was a time of great uncertainty and fear––the world was shutting down. Nobody could have predicted what has happened in the real estate industry since that point in time.
Almost two years later, it continues to be a strong seller’s market. The supply of homes is now measured in weeks, not months. From my perspective, there are two primary predicaments facing homeowners who are thinking about selling.
The first: while a home might sell quickly, there may not be a suitable place to move. On many occasions I have heard people say, “We’ve thought about selling, but where would we go?” The inventory of available homes remains tight.And if someone needs to sell their home first in order to purchase another one, the situation gets trickier.
The second predicament involves the real estate agent as well as the homeowner. In such a strong seller’s market, it’s tempting for the agent to cut back on marketing costs. The house is going to sell anyway, right? Why should an agent spend money on professional videos, full-color glossy brochures, and social media advertising? Why host a private open house for realtors, lenders, title and escrow people––spending money on food, drinks and live music?
Therein lies the dilemma. That line of thinking can put the agent’s self-interest ahead of the client’s best interest, which is to maximize the equity in their home. Appraisers will tell you that the single leading indicator of a home’s value, above all others, is the purchase price. That puts the onus on the real estate agent to position the home in its most favorable light; to ensure that it “looks the part” in order to justify the purchase price in the eyes of the buyer.
Both predicaments can be solved with the aid of a REALTOR® who displays a strong work ethic and solid ethics. A buyer’s agent needs to dig deeper, uncovering hidden gems that aren’t on the market yet. A seller’s agent needs the financial willingness (or ability) and marketing expertise to create stronger demand for the home, which increases the value.
Next month I’ll address the predicaments facing buyers here in the Far North Valley.
To contact Darrell Doepke, email him at Darrell.Doepke@BHHSAZ.com or call/text at 480.440.6946.
