Carefree added to its eclectic community in February with the opening of The Loving Room, A Collection of Unique Things...
A party followed the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce sponsored ribbon cutting, complete with delectable charcuterie and custom drinks. Whether you’re looking for something in particular, or not, stop in, say hello, and you may just find that unique thing you didn’t know you needed.
The Loving Room is located at 201 Easy Street, Suite 101 in Carefree.
