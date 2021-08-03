Few restaurants survive even a decade in business, but The Horny Toad has not only survived, but it has also thrived as a popular destination for locals, and for visitors who return year after year. And next month, the unique mainstay will celebrate 45 years in Cave Creek.
Established in 1976, Glenn and Marian Price bought The Horny Toad from “Crazy” Ed Chilleen. The restaurant is known for its quirky name (which comes from a local desert-dwelling lizard) and its equally quirky exterior and décor, but what has kept residents and visitors alike coming back for 45 years is the restaurant’s consistently quality homestyle food, long-time staff and family-friendly atmosphere. And while the restaurant is now under new ownership, that consistency remains.
“The Price family owned it and grew it,” shared Nichole Morris, who has owned the restaurant for four years now. “It was already an amazing restaurant and had lots of great history.”
A big part of the restaurant’s history, and what allows the restaurant to maintain its consistency, are its longtime employees. One such employee, Carmelo, has been a cook at The Horny Toad for 40 years.
“He helps run the kitchen, so the recipes stay the same,” Morris added. “We have so many people who come from out of town and say, ‘I went there with my grandparents, when I was eight years old,’ or, we have some people who, every year they have their birthday here. And I think it’s just the fact that it’s consistent. The food is the same.”
Morris says that The Horny Toad’s distinctive looks and family-friendly atmosphere help it stand out among the more bar-centric restaurants in Cave Creek, but it’s that perfectly cooked, award-winning fried chicken, specialty BBQ sauce, strawberry shortcake and other comfort food that really make the restaurant special. And the longevity of the restaurant adds to the sense of place that helps make Cave Creek special.
“Cave Creek is special,” Morris added, “and people will drive up, they don’t mind driving 45 minutes or an hour to spend the day in Cave Creek and go to some of the great restaurants and go hiking, and some of our cool stores.”
In September, Valley residents (and locals, too) will have the opportunity to discover what makes the restaurant special, with live music, prizes, anniversary T-shirt giveaways, special deals on whole fried chicken dinners and more. Save the dates, Sept. 17–19, and celebrate 45 years with The Horny Toad. |CST
The Horny Toad is located at 6738 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For more information, call 480.488.9542 or visit www.thehornytoad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.