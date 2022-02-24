Reserve your spot at the English Rose Tea Room on February 27 from 3 to 5pm, for tea, cakes, and your chance to take home one or more of fifty vintage hats from a private collection that spans the 1950s to 1990s. These designer and one-of-a-kind hats are donated by Andrea Markowitz, whose mother amassed the collection. Jo Gemmil of the English Rose Tea Room is donating the tea and cakes. Your $35 ticket includes tea, cakes and five raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased at the event. Seating is limited. All proceeds directly benefit Desert Foothills Library.
For more information, please contact the English Rose Tea Room at 480.488.4812 or Desert Foothills Library at 480.488.2286 or info@dfla.org.
