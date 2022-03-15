Cave Creek Rodeo Days isn’t just about the rodeo. The fun begins with the 2022 Golf Tournament kicking off on March 21 at The 500 Golf Club in Glendale.
A tournament benefiting Cave Creek and the surrounding areas, starts at 7am with check-in. Once all 4-person teams are checked in, they’ll hit the links on the championship length course set against the Thunderbird Mountains at 8am.
The course is one-of-a-kind, built on rolling terrain with natural surroundings. Although you may be on the green, you’ll be golfing the cowboy way and supporting the Rodeo Days selected 2022 charity partners. Past recipients have included American Legion, Arizona Rangers and 100 Club of Arizona, Boy Scout Troop 124, Cave Creek Museum, Cowgirl Historical Foundation, Desert Cancer Foundation, Desert Hills Wranglers 4H, Foothills Food Bank, Infinite Finds, Man Up Crusade, Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, North Valley Young Marines, Outdoor Experience 4 All, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Queen Creek Jr Rodeo, Saving Grace Arizona Equine Rescue, Triple R Horse Rescue, and the Turquoise Circuit Finals.
The event moves to The Grill at The 500 Club at 12:30pm for lunch, awards, and a silent auction, with items guaranteed to make you swoon. Teams will be awarded prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
Registration is required and each foursome is $650. Sponsorships are also available starting at $250, and include lunch.
To register, email golf@cavecreekrodeo.com.
