The 2022 Cave Creek Rodeo Days Queen has been announced. Kiersten Pettus, a 19-year-old cowgirl born and raised in Mesa, has been crowned.
Kiersten began riding at just 6 years old after she was gifted a riding lesson. Eventually becoming a member of the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association and the Arizona High School Rodeo Association, Kiersten advanced to the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association pole pending finals in 2017.
She’s continued to follow her passion of riding and teaching horse lessons throughout the years, competing in rodeos throughout the Southwest as a member of the Central Arizona College rodeo team where she attends school on a full ride scholarship. She also rides with the Cooper State Renegades Drill Team, and is a Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association member.
When Kiersten isn’t in the practice pen, you can find her studying business at Central Arizona College, shooting photography, or teaching horse lessons.
Congratulations Kiersten on wearing the 2022 rodeo crown!
