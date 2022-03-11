The bull ride may last eight seconds, but Cave Creek Rodeo Days is back and guaranteed to last much longer. One of the Valley’s biggest and most well-attended events is back for two weekends in March––March 19, 21, 25, 26, and 27.
Celebrating it’s 45th year, attendees can expect an action-packed experience. The rodeo, presented by Sanderson Ford, attracts more than 15,000 people to the Cave Creek area for a parade, three Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) contests, mutton bustin’, and more.
“Rodeo is steeped in the tradition of the Old West. Each event is in some way connected to the skills and abilities required at real working ranches and open range cattle operations that are a part of our heritage,” says Beth Cornell, a Director of Cave Creek Rodeo Days organization. “For those new to rodeo, our announcer will share more details about how each event is scored for a better understanding of the competition, so it will be easy to follow along.”
This year’s event kicks off on March 19 at 9am with the fan-favorite parade, followed by the Official Rodeo Kick-off Dance at The Buffalo Chip Saloon. On Monday, March 21, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament will take place at The 500 Club in Glendale, raising funds for the rodeo’s selected 2022 charity partners.
On March 25 and 26, gates open at 5pm for the 7:30pm PRCA Rodeo, featuring some of the best PRCA and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) riders in the country. Following the performance on March 26, head to Harold’s Corral for the Official Cave Creek Days Dance at 10pm. On the final day of the rodeo, mutton bustin’ starts at 9am and the final PRCA Rodeo Performance starts at 2pm, with gates opening at 12:30pm.
Held at Memorial Arena Rodeo Grounds, this year’s event will feature theme nights again––March 25 is Tough Enough to Wear Pink; March 26 is Rodeo Colors Night––wear purple and turquoise; and Sunday is Wrangler National Patriots Day–– wear Red, White, & Blue day. Each performance also aligns with a specific charitable cause, with March 25 supporting the fight against breast cancer, March 26 supporting local charities, and March 27 supporting Wrangler National Patriot Day.
General Admission tickets are $30 per performance, but don’t miss out on reserved seating––Stockman’s Club tickets are $150 per performance, Chute 6 tickets are $200 per performance, and SkyBox tickets are $200 per performance. Be sure to buy your VIP tickets early, as they sell out quickly!
What to wear? Put on your favorite hat and boots, as festive cowboy attire is always welcome, but not required.
Parking at the rodeo arena is free and is expanded for the 2022 event, but taking the free shuttle bus from town is easy. Pick-up locations are in Downtown Cave Creek and also at the corner of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. Check the website for specific locations and departure times. Ride free, with or without a ticket.
Now that you have all the details, get ready for two weekends filled with fun for the whole family.
Cave Creek Memorial Arena is located at 37201 N. 28th Street in Cave Creek. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com or call 480.304.5634.
