It has been said that there are two things you must see when you come to Arizona, The Grand Canyon and Rare Earth Gallery in the rustic Town of Cave Creek, Arizona.
The moment you walk through the doors at Rare Earth Gallery in Cave Creek, one finds themself awestruck, you can’t help but take in the rainbow of dynamic colors and textures. The showroom sits on over 1.25 acres, which host spacious grounds for outside landscape art while hosting an indoor gallery of 9,000-square feet of dedicated beauty to art of the earth. All speckled with hand-selected treasures of the earth.
“Rare Earth Gallery prides itself on housing one of the largest private mineral collections in the world under one roof. Not only do we have breadth, but we have depth,” says Chad Brandfass, vice president of the gallery. “There are thousands of different minerals in Rare Earth Gallery and each one of them is hand-picked. There is nothing bought in masses. Every single item in the gallery was individually hand-chosen one-at-a-time for its beauty, quality, and presence.”
So, how does Rare Earth Gallery find these wonders, especially amid a pandemic? Well, the search and passion to find unique treasures never really stopped for Wayne Helfand, president of Rare Earth Gallery. Helfand and Brandfass have traveled the globe to bring their unique finds back to Cave Creek.
It’s no wonder the showroom is filled with spellbinding natural stones, glass art, jewelry, and décor, and has something for everyone. For more than 40 years Hefland has been discovering rare and unusual gems and minerals. You can’t help but relate and feel his enthusiasm for the gifts of the earth. It's his passion to share these treasures with everyone he meets.
“There is no one-size-fits-all for minerals and home décor. Every item is a piece of art. We call it ‘art of the earth,’” explains Brandfass. “It is hard to say what is going to move someone as everybody has such unique differences in the types of art that they like. When procuring these items Wayne absolutely looks for things that catch his eye but also takes into consideration the quality of specimens and diversity.”
What’s on the horizon in 2022 for the must-visit gallery?
The co-owners just launched a new fountain company—bringing the most incredible stone fountains in the world to rock enthusiasts.
“These fountains are constructed out of the natural materials that you see in Rare Earth Gallery, and we have our own coring and installation facility. Somebody can come in and choose any item in the gallery and have it made into a fountain,” says Brandfass. “It is really going to be an exciting incorporation.”
They will also have a multitude of fountains premade for customers to choose from.
Helfand and Brandfass also have plans to open a sound healing center—incorporating the gallery’s wide selection of sound bowls made of genuine quartz crystals and infused with natural gemstones like amethyst, citrine, and tourmaline. They plan to offer a multitude of classes, lessons, demonstrations, and more.
In addition to all this, “We have our own custom metal fabrication studio here in Cave Creek. All of the stands that our minerals come on within the gallery are made in house by our metal artisan,” adds Brandfass. “Our metal shop is growing leaps and bounds, the quality that we’re producing is incredible and second to none.”
It’s clear that despite a “rocky” year across the country with the pandemic, it hasn’t slowed this “eighth wonder of the world” down. Rare Earth Gallery keeps on growing and it’s no wonder why.
A selection of Rare Earth Gallery’s treasures can be seen online (www.rareearthgallerycc.com) but the gallery’s vast array of one-of-a-kind pieces is something you really must see in person. The showroom is located at 6401 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For more information, call 480.575.4360 or visit www.rareearthgallerycc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.