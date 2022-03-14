Families, community members, business partners, and more are invited to kick off the fun on March 19 at 9am in the Town of Cave Creek. The festivities will include horseback riders, draft hitches, floats, unique automobiles, rodeo royalty, clubs, organizations, bands, trick riders, clowns, and more. The parade which exudes Cave Creek’s distinctively fun and western spirit will include several announcing locations throughout the route including Local Johnny’s, Big Earl’s, Kiwanis Market Place, Outlaws, the Buffalo Chip, and Harold’s Corral.
In addition to the fun, awards will be presented for the categories: Horse Drawn, Mounted Riders, Motorized, Walking Group, Musical, Youth, Commercial, Royalty/Best Costume and Patriotic. Parade entries are being accepted until March 13.
Renowned Western Artist Lance Headlee will lead the fun as the Grand Marshall. Headlee says Western Art has been a part of his Life since he can remember. He is known for incorporating the cowboy lifestyle into his artwork for all to appreciate. For more information on his work, visit https://lanceheadlee.com.
Whether it’s your first Cave Creek Rodeo Days, or you’re returning for the event going on its 45th year, it’s one to gather all your friends and family for and make unforgettable memories.
For more information or to register for the parade, email parade@cavecreekrodeo.com or visit https://cavecreekrodeo.com/parade.
Schedule of Events:
Saturday, March 19
9am: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade
Historic Downtown Cave Creek
8pm: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Kick-off Dance
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
Monday, March 21
Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament T
he 500 Golf Club, located at 4707 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale. Check in at 7am; tee off at 8am; lunch, awards, and silent auction at 12:30pm
Friday, March 25
7:30pm: PRCA Rodeo Performance
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night; gates open at 5pm
Saturday, March 26
7:30pm: PRCA Rodeo Performance
Rodeo Colors Night––wear purple and turquoise for the rodeo; gates open at 5pm
10pm: Official Rodeo Days Dance
Harold’s Corral
Sunday, March 27
9am: Mutton Bustin’
Cave Creek Memorial Arena; Sign-up begins at 9am
2pm: PRCA Rodeo Performance
Wrangler National Patriots Day––Red, White, & Blue Day; gates open at 12:30pm
All rodeo performances take place at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 North 28th Street. All event information is current at time of publication. For up-to-date information, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com.
