With the new year comes a new look for The Finer Arts Gallery in Cave Creek, as the artist-owned gallery gets a major refresh of art.
In February three featured artists––fused glass artist Pat Isaacson; Arizona landscape painter Linda Lindus; and custom jewelry maker Jan Stiles–– join more than 30 other artists in a wide variety of mediums including ceramics, bronze, gourds, photography, metal sculpture, wood live edge, fiber sculpture, graphite, acrylic, pastel and oil.
“We’ve been so pleased with how the community has embraced our new gallery,” says Linda Lindus, one of the managers. “It is such a joy when a patron purchases a piece of art they absolutely love.”
The Gallery holds a monthly meet and greet on the third Friday of the month, with the next scheduled from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, March 18.
Regular Gallery hours are from 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Sunday and by appointment.
The Finer Arts Gallery is on the picturesque road winding through Cave Creek and Carefree, in the rustic building known as the Cave Creek Station. It’s still shaded by a grand, 150-year-old Tamarisk tree, fondly remembered by residents as the “Treehouse.” Located at 6137 E. Cave Creek Rd. in Cave Creek, the Gallery is between Big Earls and the Olive Oil Company. Parking is in the rear of the building adjacent to the back entrance.
For more information or to see featured artists, visit www.thefinerartsgallery.com or call 480.488.2923.
