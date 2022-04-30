Mom holds it all together and it’s time to treat her, but we’ve made it easy. We’ve selected some of the area’s going ons happening over Mother’s Day Weekend to prevent mom from cooking and making you look good. Here are three of our favorites in Cave Creek. Be sure to make reservations as soon as possible. Enjoy!
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral—haroldscorral.com
Time: 8am to 2pm
Price: Breakfast Buffet: $15.99 adults, $11.99 children ages 12 and under; Brunch Buffet: $35.99 adults, $21.99 children ages 12 and under.
Reservations can be made by calling 480.488.1906.
What’s on the menu?
- Mothers receive a carnation and glass of champagne
Breakfast Buffet
- French Toast
- Biscuit & Gravy
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Eggs Benedict
- Brunch Buffet
- French Toast
- Biscuit & Gravy
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Eggs Benedict
- Caving station
- Bone-in ham
- Prime rib
- Chicken & waffles
- Smoked salmon
- Oysters
- Quiche
- Bagels
Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood—pomodorousa.com
Time: 11am to 9pm
Price: $69
Reservations required by calling 480.524.0989 or by visiting pomodorousa.com.
What’s on the menu?
First Course, choice of:
- Arancini—breaded and deep-fried rice ball, Bolognese sauce, green peas, saffron, and mozzarella.
- Calamari and Shrimp—hand battered calamari and shrimp with marinara sauce.
- Caprese di Bufala and Prosciutto—sliced tomatoes, Italian buffalo mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, and prosciutto di Parma
Second Course
- Caesar Salad—romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, anchovy, Caesar dressing, and herbed croutons.
Third Course, choice of:
- Linguine Chilean Sea Bass—homemade lemon and parsley infused linguine with 4oz Chilean sea bass, cherry tomatoes, and pesto
- Ossobuco—slow cooked 2" veal leg, center-cut, creamy polenta, and braising liquid gravy
- Ravioli Butternut Squash Gorgonzola Pere E Noci—Butternut squash ravioli tossed in a gorgonzola creamy sauce and topped with pears and walnuts
Forth Course, choice of:
- Cannoli—ricotta cream with chocolate chips in a crunchy cinnamon tube
- Mama's Cake—Homemade apple pie with whipping cream and vanilla gelato
Kids Menu ($20)
- Choice of:
- Fettuccine with alfredo or marinara
- Fried Chicken and fries
- Soda
- Gelato
Tonto Bar & Grill Rancho Manana—tontobarandgrill.com
Time: Saturday, May 7: 11am to 8:30pm; Sunday, May 8: 10am to 8pm
Reservations recommended by visiting tontobarandgrill.com/reservations or call 480.488.0698.
What’s on the menu?
- House Made Cinnamon Roll with strawberry cream cheese icing, caramel sauce, and candied pecans (Available until 2pm)
- Chilled Asparagus Soup Chervil with crème fraiche and lemon crab salad
- Crab Cake Benedict English Muffin with dill hollandaise, salad of watercress & arugula, shaved fennel, heirloom tomatoes, lemon herb vinaigrette, and shaved breakfast radish (Available until 2pm)
- Mother’s Little Helper—fresh muddled cucumber and mint, Hendricks gin, Seedlip garden 108, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice
- Seared Barramundi Sea Bass with lemongrass vinaigrette, tri-color orzo pasta, feta cheese, asparagus tips, heirloom tomato, spinach, and pickled bell pepper salad
- Blueberry Lavender Tart— blackberry Merlot sorbet, sugared blackberries, edible wildflowers
