Life can get pretty hectic for most around the holidays, especially so for those whose business is to serve others. The week before Thanksgiving at Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center in Cave Creek, the buzz of activity was nonstop. Executive director Leigh Zydonik and her team, many of them volunteers, were busy at work stocking shelves, helping clients and gearing up for holiday meal distribution — the mood, upbeat and purposeful.
A lot has happened in the year since last November when Zydonik took on the role of executive director. And as the pandemic carries on, along with the challenges it leaves in its wake, the team at the food bank continues to find fresh, new approaches to getting assistance to those who need it. Unfortunately, the number of residents needing help has increased in recent months.
“Our numbers are rising,” Zydonik shared. “They were down a little bit earlier, because of the government stimulus program, people were getting the extra shot in the arm with cash.”
Now that most stimulus programs have ended, inflation is here and prices for necessities are on the rise, the need for the food bank’s resources has also increased.
“We have definitely noticed an increase in the number of our clients. Not only for food but for financial assistance,” she said. “It’s tough, especially with the economy the way it is. The more we can meet people where they are, the better for everyone.”
Meeting the community where they are is a basis of three new programs that the food bank has introduced this year. With a service area of 200 square miles, it can be a daunting task to serve those who need help the most Zydonik explained.
“It’s a large area and we were noticing that a lot of our clients were not able to get to our pantries — either high gas prices, moving farther away because the housing market is shutting them out, just lack of transportation in this area.”
The team looked at the data to figure out how to reach more people and came up with three different programs, one of which is the Mobile Pantry program.
“We have two mobile pantries right now, one at Coolwater Church, the third Saturday of every month. And the New River Senior Center is fourth Thursday of every month. We bring the food to these parking lots and do a pop up. They can come, get the boxes, shop for the different non-perishables, and the perishables, vegetables, breads, those types of things and it’s just an easier way for them to get to the food without having to come during our hours, or having to come all the way to us.”
Another program is the Micro Pantry. The food bank has a snack pack program to get weekend food to area students, but a lot of times the students don’t want their friends to see them take a bag of food home.
“So, we've put a micro pantry in Cañon Elementary School in Black Canyon City, the library up there, the library here, in the YMCA here, so students and seniors, or anyone, can actually go in and grab food with easier access.”
Another new program this year is Senior Market Day, held every Monday for any neighbors who are 55 and older. Part of the United Way senior meal program, older adults receive boxes of six individually flash-frozen meals that can be microwaved in 3 minutes. In addition, the food bank adds a box of non-perishable food that is health conscious.
Other programs are in the works, in addition to things like the annual Adopt-a-Family program, taking place this month ahead of Christmas. But none of it could be accomplished without the support of the community and the volunteers.
“Our volunteers are the best ever — they are absolutely amazing,” Zydonik enthused. “We have some that come in two, three times a week. It’s a fun atmosphere; it’s like a social gathering. I’ve been with a lot of nonprofits all over the place and this is very special and unique area. I can’t say enough about the generosity of our volunteers, our donors…and our clients are so appreciative. It’s fun to go to work where people want to be here and be happy and know that they’re helping someone else.”
Foothills Food Bank is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek, with a second location in Black Canyon City. To make a donation or for additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com. |CST
