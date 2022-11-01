Election day is just around the corner and a 15% maintenance and operation budget override for the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) is on the ballot, which impacts everyone from students to business owners.
According to Marcie Rodriguez, chief financial officer for CCUSD, if passed, the override would result in an increase in property tax by about $10 a month for the average homeowner and $25 a month for the average business owner. The override would provide about $5.1 million of additional revenue for the district.
A maintenance and operation budget is used for things such as teacher salaries, benefits, supplies and general operations. Currently, about 85% of CCUSD’s maintenance and operation budget is used for staff salaries, but Superintendent Cort Monroe said it’s not nearly enough.
“Our teachers and staff are paid very low. In fact, our teachers are in the bottom 15% of salary in Maricopa County compared to other teachers (in other school districts),” Monroe said.
“We’re trying to increase our teacher salaries so we can retain our great teachers and also attract really good teachers. We have neighboring school districts that are able to pay their teachers a lot more, because their voters have supported an override, so we’re trying to raise our salaries so we can better compete with Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Deer Valley.”
Out of 55 districts in Maricopa County, 48 have either an override or bond in place. All the districts surrounding CCUSD do, and that is reflected in salaries.
According to data from the Arizona Auditor General, the average teacher salary is $50,030 at Cave Creek Unified compared to $58,592 at Scottsdale Unified, $56,615 at Paradise Valley Unified and $54,693 at Deer Valley Unified.
However, if the override is approved, the pay gap would level out.
“We would take about 65 to 70% of that and put it toward salaries,” Rodriguez said.
“So, 65 to 70% of that $5.1 million is a 13% increase to teachers and staff — that’s pretty significant, and that’s where it would get us to be competitive with Deer Valley in Paradise Valley in terms of being able to pay our teachers.”
She also added that $0 of override funds would go toward administrative salaries.
The remaining funds from the override would go toward student programs and safety.
“Our families pay a lot for athletics and we’d like to try to take that burden off some of our families and support athletics… We’d like to offer vocational education, career and technical education,” Monroe said about other ways the override funds could be used.
“If you were to walk on the campus of Cactus Shadows High School, you would not see a military uniform. We don’t have a Junior ROTC program, and this is the most patriotic place in Arizona, maybe in the world. So an override would help us start a Junior ROTC program for the young men and women interested in leadership or the military.”
Additionally, Monroe said funds would be used to pay the current police officers and security guards on campus as well as potentially adding social workers and counselors.
However, in a post-COVID world of online learning and private schools like Notre Dame Prep and Xavier Prep in the area, CCUSD only has a capture rate of a little over 50%. Monroe said the district currently has around 4,600 to 4,700 students enrolled.
So, for those who don’t have kids who go to CCUSD, it may seem like the override doesn’t impact them. However, Monroe and Rodriguez said everyone can benefit from it.
“Property values can be directly tied to the quality of education in an area,” Monroe said. “The fact that we’re such a high achieving school district bodes very well for people’s property values.”
A study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that every $1 spent on public schools increases home values by $20.
Further, data compiled by WalletHub shows CCUSD has both the highest income per household and the lowest tax rates in the state. This means that it receives less money to spend per student than other districts. CCUSD has not had a bond or override since 2007.
“It’s been 15 years since our voters supported an override to help with teachers, staff salaries and student programs,” Monroe said. “That’s a long time.”
Rodriguez added if people are concerned about how the money will be spent and where it’s going, CCUSD undergoes several audits each year. Expenditures of the override will be presented monthly at the governing board meetings and, according to Rodriguez, a citizen oversight committee will be created to review the override expenditures.
CCUSD has several resources available for those seeking more detailed information on the override, the district’s budget and how state funding works (including videos and a frequently asked questions page) at CCUSD93.org.
