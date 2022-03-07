Kiwanis Club of Carefree and the Cave Creek Museum are teaming up again for family-friendly exhibits through May.
The featured exhibit this year revisits the legacy of Geoffrey Platts, conservationist, naturalist, and “Desert Crusader.” Platts lived a very simple life and believed it was important for people to reduce, recycle, and reuse materials to help to cut down on the amount of waste we throw away and reduce human’s carbon footprint on the Earth. The exhibit will feature crafts aimed to help recycle everyday “throw-away” items by creating something useful from them.
The exhibit will take place on March 13, April 10, and May 8 from 2:30 to 4:30pm at the Cave Creek Museum, 6140 E Skyline Drive. This program is free, thanks to the generous funding of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree. Pre-registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://carefreecavecreek.org/event/kiwanis-family-days-at-cave-creek-museum/all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.