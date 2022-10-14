The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to Adopt-A-Family and brighten the holidays for children, families and seniors in the north Phoenix foothills communities as part of the food bank’s 20th annual holiday gift program. Last year they served over 1,185 people in our community through the Adopt-A-Family program.
“We are all aware of the rising food and gas prices, but our neighbors are especially feeling the financial strain,” said Foothills Food Bank Executive Director, Leigh Zydonik, “The food bank has experienced a 51 percent increase in visits over the same period in 2021.”
The Foothills Food Bank is accepting donations of Walmart or Visa $50 gift cards to help families through these challenging times. And along with your generous donation of gift cards we ask donors to consider donating new board games, adult brainteaser books and new throws or small lap blankets to keep our seniors warm this winter. Donors can register to adopt a family through Nov. 30 at foothillsfoodbank.com.
All gift cards and gifts must be dropped off at the Holland Center between Sunday, Dec. 4 through Thursday, Dec. 8. The Holland Community Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. They will email a reminder to all registered donors with the drop off hours.
The food bank will host holiday events for all adopted families where your gifts will be given out in both Black Canyon City and northern Scottsdale/Cave Creek locations in early December.
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Foodbank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources for other support services available in north Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties. For more information, visit foothillsfoodbank.com. The Cave Creek food bank is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive and can be reached at 480-488-1145. The Black Canyon City Pantry is located at 34550 S. Black Canyon Highway and can be reached at 623-374-9441.
