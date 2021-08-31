Some of the most unique art in the area will soon be available for bid online and in person as part of the 2021 Foothills Empty Bowls Art Auction.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the 22nd annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction to honor World Hunger Day will be held at Harold’s Corral, in Cave Creek, from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds benefit Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center.
The auction begins on the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center’s website, www.foothillsfoodbank.com, which is sponsored by Tech4Life Computers & Websites. Individuals can bid on the art and also purchase bowls created and donated by members and friends of the Sonoran Arts League, sponsor of the Empty Bowls Project.
“We are excited to initially offer the art auction online so people can support this important cause and spend time bidding on their favorite works of art,” said Carole Perry, founder of the event. “The online event begins Sept. 7, and concludes on World Hunger Day, Friday, Oct. 15, at1pm.
“This Empty Bowls Art Auction has tapped into the generous spirit of dozens of renowned Sonoran Arts League artists,” added Perry. “We already have received numerous items, ranging from paintings to sculpture from all media. Many artists donated two or more pieces out of a selfless desire to ensure that the Foothills Food Bank has the resources it needs to help our neighbors in need.”
Perry says that Christopher Heede and Virginia Brooks, among other excellent talent, are two of the local artists that people will find in this year’s art auction.
Bowls purchased in advance can be selected during the Empty Bowls lunch or guests can choose to pay for their bowls at the event. A pasta lunch, donated by Harold’s, will be served in the bowls and guests can keep the bowls as a reminder of empty bowls around the world, throughout the year. Winners of the art auction can pick up their art pieces after 1pm at Harold’s as well.
Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Black Canyon City, Mayer, Spring Valley, Cordes Lakes, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, North Scottsdale, Rio Verde and North Phoenix.
The Sonoran Arts League is committed to advancing art and art education, with a special focus on mentoring youth with the belief that arts training helps develop the ability to focus and strengthens cognitive skills in young people. It offers a number of Youth Art programs for students, K–12.
For additional information, visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com or www.sonoranartsleague.org.
