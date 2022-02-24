Desert Foothills Library’s February 2022 programming and events for area youths and teens.
February 1: Chinese New Year Storytime & Craft
Learn about and celebrate the Chinese/ Lunar New Year.
Details: 10:30am; this program is suited for ages 1 to 7 years old.
February 8: Trolls Party
Jump into the hit film, Trolls at Desert Foothills Library. Children will make a troll shaped magnet as well as play themed games and eat snacks inspired by the movie.
Details: 4:30pm; this program is suited for ages 5 to 11 years old.
February 18: Macramé Key Chain Workshop
In this workshop, teens and tweens will learn some basics of macramé crafting
and come out with a key chain of their own making. All supplies and snacks will be provided.
Details: 3:30pm; this program is suited for ages 12 to 18 years old.
February 19: Parenting 101 in 2022
Being a parent is one of the most challenging jobs you will ever have, as well as one of the most rewarding. The end goal is to raise confident, self-reliant, and well-grounded children. Discover options and solutions to support you in your daily role as a parent, towards achieving that goal. This class will be presented by Michele Guy Syne, who is a Professional Engineer and Certified Hypnotherapist.
Details: 1pm; this program is for parents, guardians, and caregivers.
February 19: Perler Bead Crafternoon
Children are encouraged to express their creativity by making small shapes out of Perler beads to affix to paperclips to make their own unique bookmark. This class takes place while parents and caregivers attend the Parenting 101 in 2022 class. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
Details: 1pm; this program is suited for ages 6 years old and up. Due to the small pieces, children under age 6 will be provided coloring sheets.
February 22: LEGO Build Your Own Adventure: Let the Dice Decide
You’ll be taking chances in this LEGO challenge. Each roll of a die will decide what type of pieces you can use; what you create with those pieces is up to you and your imagination!
Details: 4:30pm; this program is suited for ages 6 to 12 years old.
February 23: Teen Book Club: Manga Edition
Each month, we will read the first volume of a different manga series to discuss it and manga in general. February’s book is Fruits Basket by Natsuki Takaya. Fruits Basket follows the adventures of an orphan girl who is taken in by a wealthy family with a mysterious curse. Snacks will be provided. Copies of the book are available for checkout.
Details: 3:30pm; this program is suited for ages 13 to 18 years old.
February 26: Dungeons & Dragons
Interested in Dungeons & Dragons but don’t know how to get started? Love D&D but don’t have a group? Join Librarian Heather as she leads adventurers through a campaign, explaining the basics along the way.
Details: 1pm; this program is suited for ages 12 to 18 years old.
All events take place at Desert Foothills Library, located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. The library will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of President’s Day.
For more information or to register, visit dfla.org or call 480.488.2286.
