The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce welcomed RE/MAX Cornerstone to the neighborhood at a Nov. 30 ribbon-cutting event.
RE/MAX Cornerstone is a family-owned brokerage of local real estate professionals and area experts with over 20 years of real estate experience. Owners Ryan Boyd and Joann Boyd’s mission is “to foster a synergetic partnership between our agents and clients to ensure we achieve all desired home goals with complete proficiency and success.”
The Boyds add that, “We value faith, family, honesty, stewardship, accountability, and commitment and certify these are evident to all those with whom we partner. We love Arizona and are excited to help our clients find their homes in the incredible areas of Cave Creek, Carefree, & North Scottsdale!”
RE/MAX Cornerstone is located at 28260 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite A4, in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.540.5622 or visit www.maxcornerstone.com.
Learn more about the Chamber of Commerce: www.carefreecavecreek.org.
