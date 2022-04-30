Stay local with mom. With many choices during Mother’s Day weekend, here are a few of our favorites here in town that are offering specials just for mom.
Venues Café—venuescafe.com
Time: 10am to 3pm
Price: $32.95
Reservations recommended by calling 480.595.9909.
What’s on the menu?
Pre-fixe menu and select regular brunch and lunch items, including:
- Mom’s Champagne Cocktail—Vodka, orange juice, and a drop of cherry juice, topped with Champagne & garnished with fresh rosemary
First Course
- Small Belgian Waffle with berries and maple syrup
Second Course
- Crab Cake over cucumber salsa and topped with remoulade
Third Course
- Spinach and Strawberry Salad or Roasted Beet Salad
Fourth Course choice of
- Egg Benedict—one benedict with cheesy hash browns
- Oscar—crabmeat, asparagus, and hollandaise
- Traditional—Canadian bacon and hollandaise
- Portobello—wilted spinach, salsa, and hollandaise
- Tenderloin—small filet with hollandaise
Dessert
- Lemon Méringue Pie or Carrot Cake
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse—keelerssteakhouse.com
Time: 10am to 3pm
Price: $65 adults; $35 for children under 10.
For reservations, call 602.374.4784 or visit keelerssteakhouse.com.
What’s on the menu?
- Prime Rib and Smoked Ham Carving Station with au jus and horseradish cream
- Shrimp Cocktail and Oysters on the Half Shell with cocktail sauce, raw horseradish, and Tabasco
- Grilled Salmon with brown butter
- Mac and Cheese
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Grilled Asparagus
- Scrambled eggs
- Made-to-Order Omelets with add-ins such as ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, spinach, mushroom, red and green pepper, cheddar cheese and pepper jack
- Freshly made desserts from Keeler’s pastry chef including cheesecake and chocolate cake
