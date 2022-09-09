Faces of Freedom, American Legion Post 34’s theme for its 75th anniversary, will host a unique evening event to pay homage to National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
In the United States, the third Friday in September honors POWs and MIAs. Each year since 1989, a presidential proclamation brings the nation together to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by the military men and women who are imprisoned or unaccounted for as a result of their military service. Approximately 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War and other conflicts.
The American Legion is committed to the return of living POWs, repatriation of the remains of the fallen from war zones abroad, or a determination through convincing evidence that neither is possible.
Post members and the public are invited to gather in the Al Morgan Hall for this formal occasion featuring guest speaker Tom Kirk, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot in Korea and Vietnam, including spending five-and-a-half years in the Hanoi Hilton. Following the keynote speaker there will be a toast to the missing while enjoying some incredible appetizers. This event is free and open to the public.
Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations for more than 75 years. The Post, whose mission is to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military and their families, consistently reaches out to assist veterans and others in need.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road.
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship. American Legion Post 34 is a non-secular, non-political organization.
