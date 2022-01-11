The American Legion Post 34 auxiliary will host a rummage sale on January 21 and 22 at the Legion Post from 8am to 3pm. Featured goods include clothing, thrift store goodies, a pool table, household items, and more. “Donations of goods can be made up until January 15 and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit veterans,” says Susie Snider, who is orchestrating the rummage sale.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.