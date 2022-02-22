Post 34 has created a series of exciting educational and themed events to celebrate serving the community for three quarters of a century. During its anniversary, Post 34 will feature veterans’ services and giving back to the community over the years.
“While we will share veteran stories throughout the years, we also will showcase the war eras and our veterans’ role in supporting freedom,” says Dan Schwerdtfeger, American Legion Post 34 commander. “For each event, living veterans will be invited to attend so they can be honored by all in attendance.”
Schwerdtfeger says American Legion Post 34 looks forward to sharing its rich history, values and honorable work with the communities it serves. The Post will implement a number of 2022 events and opportunities to demonstrate the breadth of what American Post 34 does for others.
Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations for more than 75 years. The Post, whose mission is to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military, and their families, consistently reaches out to assist veterans and others in need.
“We live our mission everyday,” says Tom Reali, American Legion Post 34 vice commander. “Our role is to support our more than 500 veterans through a myriad of programs that honor them and support their care. We also are committed to give back to others in need through Post 34-managed programs and public events that allow us to share our message with members of the community.
Beneficiaries of Post 34’s support include:
- Marvin’s Mission
- Mana House of Phoenix
- Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center
- Cactus Shadows High School cheerleaders’ squad
- The Fisher House
- Veterans Heritage project
- American Legion Child Welfare Foundation
- American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund
- Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts
- Boys State and Girls State
- American Legion Post 34 Veterans Assistance Program
- VA Hospital, VA Hospital Gift Shop
- American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy
- Luke Air Force Base
- Christmas Families Project
- V-TAP Project through the MOR Foundation
- Patriot Guard
- Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation
- Packages from Home
- Ladies Auxiliary Special Project for Blind Veterans
