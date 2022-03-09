Thunderbird Artists visits downtown Carefree this spring for the 27th Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. The event will highlight the juried artworks of some of the world’s finest artists, live music by several musicians, and food trucks and sweet treats. The featured artist for this festival is sculptural jeweler, Victor Yurivilca.
Born 13,000 feet above sea level in an Andean village, Yurivilca soon left for the big city of Lima, Peru, to obtain an education. But civil engineering wasn’t nearly as interesting as traveling the world, so he left his degree program in favor of nomadic pursuits throughout Europe and the Americas. After escaping the war and turmoil that plagued his once idyllic hometown, he ended up in the United States, where his true passion emerged—jewelry design. There he created his unique style, one that combined centuries-old Peruvian techniques and treasured cultural elements with impressions gleaned from abroad. He uses no molds, castings, or clay silver, just solid silver and high-quality semi precious stones—not to mention lessons learned from around the world.
With the design help of his wife Yaneth, Victor creates unique, individual masterpieces. Unlike other artists who work from detailed sketches, Victor waits until he is “filled with energy and good moods” and he “feels a great connection” to the piece, then lets his instincts be his guide.
“When I start creating, I have no concrete idea of how it will look, only a general idea,” he says. “I love the notion that I create something from nothing.”
The festival is also home to 160 other world-class artists displaying pieces in a variety of avenues and subject matters, from paintings in all mediums to blown glass; hand thrown pottery; wood works; gourd carvings; metalsmithing; small, medium, and life-sized sculptures in metal, stone, bronze, and mixed-media; to photography; one-of-a-kind jewelry and more.
Entertainment includes contemporary jazz/funk group AfterGlow, who are guaranteed to get you movin’ and groovin’.
Mobile food vendors include celebrated local confectionary Carolina Chocolates, authentic Chicago hot dogs courtesy of Mike’s Chicago Dogs, and more. Don’t forget to dine local at Carefree restaurants, some of which are offering samplings of tasty fare, including the Black Mountain Café, the English Tea Room, Giordano’s, Trattoria Romana Restaurant, Pizzicata, and Venues Café.
A wine festival wouldn’t be complete without the wine, of course! Combining world-class fine art with an extensive selection of domestic and imported wines has long been Thunderbird Artists’ winning formula. This year’s participating wineries include Cellar 433, Schlossadler International, King Frosch, Wilson Creek, Del Rio Springs, and Mediterranean Table, as well as Desert Diamond Distillery, Elysian Desert Distillery and Adventurous Stills for whiskey, vodka, and rum. A selection of ice cold microbrews are also available on site for tasting.
For an additional fee, patrons receive an engraved souvenir glass with tasting tickets.
Prepare to wander at will, sipping wine, and immerse yourself in phenomenal art.
For more information, visit https://thunderbirdartists.com/carefree-arizona-fine-art-wine-festival-march.
IF YOU GO:
27th Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival
Date: March 18 - 20
Time: 10am to 5pm
Where: Downtown Carefree – 101 Easy Street
Admission: $3 (cash only); wine tasting ticket with souvenir glass is $15 (cash preferred)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.