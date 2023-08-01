Another noteworthy real estate sale took place in the affluent town of Paradise Valley as Arizona Cardinals' Owner Michael Bidwill’s estate was sold for $5.3 million.
The stunning estate boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and was sold by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Situated with awe-inspiring views of the surrounding mountains, this estate is complete with 6 bedrooms, including 2 located in an attached guesthouse. Beyond the bedrooms, the house features office space, a state-of-the-art theater, and a wine room, catering to the finer tastes of its residents. The outdoor grounds are equally impressive, highlighted by a sparkling swimming pool and a delightful grilling area, making it an oasis of comfort and luxury.
Positioned within walking distance of the prestigious Paradise Valley Country Club, the estate's elevated location offers captivating views of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and Camelback Mountain. Privacy is harmoniously balanced with scenic beauty, thanks to the lush and mature trees that adorn the 1.3-acre estate.
A remarkable feature is the spacious two-bedroom guest house, complemented by its own two-car garage and private access, offering guests the epitome of comfort and seclusion.
“We are delighted to facilitate the sale of this magnificent property," said Anthony Nicholas, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent who represented the buyers. "This house was designed with so much attention to detail and sophistication, and I'm glad we were able to find my buyers the perfect home.”
Paradise Valley continues to be a preferred destination for high-profile individuals seeking luxury real estate, and this transaction serves as a testament to the region's desirability.
