In coming together, Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, National Auto Body Council (NABC) and Painters Collision Center (PCC) presented a 2020 Kia Sol, donated by Geico, to a Phoenix local who experienced homelessness.
The vehicle was gifted to Angelica Wells on June 8, 2023 at Family Promise of Greater Phoenix in Scottsdale. This nonprofit organization works to serve families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by helping them find solutions. This includes everything from prevention, shelter and stabilization services to daycare assistance, school and playtime so that the parents can focus on employment while knowing their children are being cared for.
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix welcomed Wells into their program after hearing her story. After her sister passed away, Wells adopted her 7 and 8 year old nephews, looking up to her mother for support. Sadly, her mother passed away three years ago and Wells moved to Arizona in hopes of providing a better life for her family. It was then that she ended up losing her job and housing.
With Well's determination and perseverance during her time in Family Promise’s program, she was chosen to be the recipient of their vehicle giveaway. This was all made possible from the partnership between the nonprofit, NABC and PCC.
Rather than fixing it up and reselling it, Geico donated the Kia Sol after it had been damaged to NABC. After PCC fully repaired the vehicle, NABC turned to Family Promise to find someone to be the recipient of this amazing donation. Enterprise Rent-A-Car also got involved and donated a $1,000 gas card.
“I remember feeling down and lost because I didn’t know what to do when we lost our housing. That’s when we got the call to come over to Family Promise,” Wells said. “Family Promise has kept its promise. I appreciate everyone – Enterprise, Geico, Painters Collision Center, everybody. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix just wants to give everyone a shot at the future they deserve. Families that find themselves experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix Metro area is an issue that has grown 219% over the past three years.
“There’s nothing that gives my heart more joy than to see our families’ dreams come true. I’m so proud of Angelica and she deserves what her family is receiving today,” said Ted Taylor, chief executive officer at Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
“I also want to thank the people that made this donation possible. We are all about community solutions. Community is what this is all about and that is what changes the lives of families.”
For more information about Family Promise and to find out how you can get involved visit FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
