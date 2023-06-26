On Wednesday, June 28, Cancer Support Community Arizona will celebrate being part of a network of dedicated and passionate people with a shared mission of providing free, evidenced-based support services and resources to anyone impacted by cancer.
Community Is Stronger than Cancer Day focuses on the work being done by Cancer Support Community, Gilda's Club and healthcare partners here in the U.S. and beyond.
The date of the celebration is the birthday of the late Gilda Radner, who rose to fame as an original cast member of Saturday Night Live. Her experience at The Wellness Community in Santa Monica, Calif., after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer inspired the creation of Gilda's Club. In 2009, Gilda's Club merged with The Wellness Community to create Cancer Support Community.
“This is a day to raise awareness of the more than 100 free programs we provide every month,” said Chief Mission Officer Annet Ruiter. “An estimated 40,000 people in Arizona will be diagnosed with cancer this year and we want to make sure they and their loved ones know about the free resources available for them.”
Cancer Support Community Arizona programs include support groups, social connections, healthy lifestyle activities, educational workshops and hospital navigators who connect newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families to resources. Programs are offered in person in Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Flagstaff and the Verde Valley, and many are also available virtually.
In addition, participants benefit from access to nationwide programs, including the landmark Frankly Speaking educational services on cancer-related topics and MyLifeLine, which allows participants to create their own private website to document their journey and easily connect with friends and family during their treatment and beyond.
Cancer Support Community Arizona is one of 190 affiliates providing emotional and social support during the cancer journey.
In total, the national network had more than 300,000 visits last year, with Cancer Support Community Arizona serving almost 2,100 individuals.
Cancer Support Community Arizona is asking supporters to help raise awareness of the services available at no cost to those impacted by cancer by sharing social media posts about the celebration using the hashtags #CelebrateCSCGC and #CommunityIsStrongerThanCancer.
“Together we can reach the people who need these programs and ensure that no-one has to face cancer alone,” Ruiter said.
For more than 24 years, Cancer Support Community Arizona has provided the only comprehensive program of social and emotional services to people impacted by cancer, including loved ones and caregivers, in Arizona.
Cancer Support Community Arizona offers emotional support services, healthy lifestyle activities, educational seminars, social connections and resources and referrals. Services are evidence-based, professionally facilitated and provided at no cost to participants. Through participation in the programs, people impacted by cancer learn vital skills that enable them to regain control, reduce isolation and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease.
For more information, visit cscaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.