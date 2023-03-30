Spring training 2023

The March 19, 2023 spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium where the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels.

That's a wrap on spring training as today is opening day for Major League Baseball (MLB). Here in the Valley, the Cactus League drew an average of 7,221 fans per game this year, a 34 % increase over the lockout-disrupted 2022 spring training season.

The Cactus League drew a total of 1,631,973 fans to the 10 spring training ballparks across Maricopa County. Each of the 15 MLB teams training in the Valley saw year-over-year increases.

“After three seasons disrupted by COVID-19 and the MLB lockout, baseball fans flocked back to Cactus League ballparks this spring,” said Bridget Binsbacher, Cactus League executive director. “Attendance leaped despite unseasonably cold, wet weather and high airfares and hotel rates. The bottom line: it’s been a season of rebirth for spring training in the Valley.”

There were seven rain outs, which aren’t made up in spring training.

The Chicago Cubs led the league in attendance, averaging 13,770 per game at Sloan Park, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks (9,517 at Salt River Fields) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (9,229 at Camelback Ranch-Glendale). The Cubs and San Francisco Giants drew a Cactus League record 16,152 at Sloan Park on Feb. 25.

Cactus League attendance figures do not include a total of 45,422 fans who attended games between World Baseball Classic teams and Cactus League teams, or those who attended WBC games at Chase Field. 

Recent Cactus League spring training attendance figures in the Valley:

  • 2023 total attendance was 1,631,973 for 226 games, averaging 7,221 per game.
  • 2022 total attendance was 728,626 for 135 games, averaging 5,397 and season was shortened by MLB lockout.
  • 2021 total attendance was 446,905 for 208 games, averaging 2,149 and capacity restricted due to COVID protocols.
  • 2020 total attendance was 949,113 for 143 games, averaging 6,637 and season was suspended March 12 due to COVID.
  • 2019 total attendance was 1,737,975 for 220 games, averaging 7,900 per game.

