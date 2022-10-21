This Saturday, Tempe Marketplace is teaming up with Foster Arizona to provide 65 young women, aged 8 to 13, from Arizona’s foster care system with a day of encouragement, education and inspiration that will last a lifetime.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Tempe Marketplace will roll out the red carpet where young women will be dropped off and paired with a female host to experience all the day’s activities.
“Our mission is to give each of these beautifully sparkling young women the courage to be her own individual self and build up a sense of self worth and value at a crucial time in her development,” said Deanna Mendoza, a representative for Foster Arizona.
“Each young woman will be dropped off and paired with a background checked, female host — 18-years-old or older — to experience the day's activities. The female host will be with her as she shops for an outfit, gets a hair consultation and cut as well as a face-care consultation and has her make-up done, if age appropriate.”
Each young woman who participates is part of the Arizona foster care system.
Lunch will also be provided, during which Tempe Marketplace and Foster AZ will host a motivational speaker to assist in teaching all of these young women how to live their lives to the fullest through goals, confidence and being themselves.
Established in 2013, Foster Arizona is a nonprofit organization that aims to educate, encourage and empower Arizonans to positively impact the lives of kids in foster care and young adults transitioning out of foster care. This will be Foster Arizona's third annual Young Women's Empower event.
“We believe there is a power to community and connection. Power to have personal connections within the community and become familiar with their resources,” Mendoza said about why they offer the event.
“There is power in knowing you're not alone. The community benefits from young women positively being themselves and adding to the community in meaningful ways. We hope you will join us for this amazing day and opportunity to influence these dazzling young women.”
