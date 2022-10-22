Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
YC’s Mongolian Grill Scottsdale features the restaurant’s signature small, large and unlimited bowls with flavorful, world-inspired sauces including Calcutta Curry, Spicy Thai, Curry-Yaki and Spicy Black Pepper. Guests are encouraged to pack their bowls full of fresh veggies, rice, noodles and sauces to customize their bowl experience. Each bowl is then stir-fried to perfection by a YC’s chef on the restaurant’s signature flat-top grill.
In 2020, the build-your-own concept’s original Scottsdale location, along with the Tempe and Chandler stores, faced hardships in the face of COVID and shut down in Oct. As the economy and concept recovered from COVID, YC’s loyalists asked owner Geoff Stanisic when he would open his next location. As conditions for the YC’s build-your-own format became more manageable, the new Scottsdale location was born.
Stanisic said he looks forward to seeing the success and excitement that this new location will bring.
“After a tough few years of working through adversity during the pandemic and beyond, we are ready to open the doors to an all-new YC’s experience and reconnect with our Scottsdale customers,” Stanisic said. “We take pride in the food we serve and love being able to provide our customers with the best ingredients and a bowl full of authentic flavor.”
YC’s Mongolian Grill has been a locally owned and operated Valley staple for more than 30 years, opening its first location in Tempe in 1991. In that time, YC’s has become a cult favorite of longtime Valley residents and an unexpected delight for visitors.
YC’s Mongolian Grill Scottsdale’s store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit ycs-mongoliangrill.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.