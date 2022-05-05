In recognition of its exemplary guest service, support of the local community, and perseverance in unveiling a $140-million casino in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort recently received the 2022 Tourism Award from the Town of Fountain Hills during the annual Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Gala Awards Ceremony.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, we’re thrilled that We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has received this prestigious annual award,” says Betsy Lavoie, president/CEO of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. “They are a valuable and true partner to our business community.”
The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is no stranger to accolades. Most recently, Ember—the resort’s fine-dining steakhouse—received OpenTable’s coveted 2022 Diner’s Choice Award, an honor reserved for the top restaurants in Arizona.
The Fountain Hills Chamber Gala Awards Ceremony was attended by 250 people, including Mayor Ginny Dickey, who handed out the Mayor’s Award, and Town Council Members Gerry Freidel, Mike Scharnow, and Sharron Grzybowski. In addition to the Tourism Award, the Fountain Hills community bestowed the Ambassador, Businessperson, Chamber Volunteer, Community Volunteer, Customer Service, Finance & Insurance, Health Services, New Entrepreneur, Nonprofit, Restaurant, Retailer, Teacher, and Young Professional of the Year Awards.
For more information on the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, visit www.wekopacasinoresort.com.
