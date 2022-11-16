Native Arizonan Steve Woods started his business from home. He took a leap of faith by incorporating all of his skills and putting it together into his business model. Woods had extensive experience in technology and marketing and merged that with his entrepreneurial spirit.
“I thought that I would just take a shotgun approach and do everything that I do. And it's morphed into this,” Woods said.
His efforts paid off and he is proud to say that his local Carefree business, Tech 4 Life, is celebrating 18 years after launching in 2004–the same year that Facebook and Gmail were launched. The company offers everything from website design and marketing, computer repair services, support and training to his community efforts support non-profit organizations.
The company provides computers services, websites, digital marketing services and training for everyone. Computer service can be completed on -site, remote or “carry-in” to their Carefree location. They also offer security and maintenance memberships that oversees the security, updating and maintenance very affordably.
For those looking for digital marketing, Tech 4 Life can help with new and existing websites, social media accounts, print media, ad campaigns and search engine optimization.
The business is located on Easy Street right next to the Carefree/Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce. The great location offered more than just the ability to connect with neighbors, it also connected him with his current Vice President of Digital Marketing Jen Miles, who he met right across the breezeway.
“I had started my own business doing social media and email marketing for small businesses and we worked together quite a bit on that and since then it has become a great partnership as we have been growing the business,” Miles said.
Now a team of eight people, the business continues to thrive. The majority of their clients are members of the community based on the relationships they have created. Woods and his team have built the business based on their love of the community. They believe in what Woods describes it as using a country doctor service.
“I implemented that to remind me to keep the focus on what matters. We take care of people first and worry about money later,” Woods said.
The company’s focus on the community doesn’t stop there. Woods saw that there was a way to facilitate a bigger version of neighbors helping neighbors. They came up with a platform called Community Partners. The program allows an equal partnership between nonprofits and businesses.
The businesses support the nonprofits through volunteerism and allowing visibility on their website for greater awareness, but the help doesn’t stop there as it is also about how the nonprofit can support the business. The charity can also help with cross promotional opportunities for the business through their channels as well as through direct referrals.
Becoming a member of community partners allows Tech4life to support both the businesses and the nonprofits with their marketing efforts and their ability to increase visibility through backlinks and search engine optimization.
Woods and his team are heavily involved with several of the local area businesses and nonprofits. They not only volunteer to support several nonprofit’s annual events and assist with their technology needs, but they also tour businesses through places like the Kiwanis Marketplace.
“I have learned that touring the actual facility and meeting the people involved will invoke a conversation within the community to support what others can do to increase awareness, volunteerism and donations,” Woods said.
Tech 4 Life stayed open during the pandemic to support all the technical needs of area residents.
“It was an interesting adventure” Woods said. “We were able to help many folks stay in business and stay healthy. In the end, our community partnerships kept Tech 4 Life going. Tech 4 Life’s other motto is ‘Buy Local or Bye Bye Local.’ Tech 4 Life would like to keep working towards impacting our community further. So please buy local.”
To learn more about Tech4life and their services, call 480-488-0773 or visit techfourlife.com. Tech 4 Life is located at 748 Easy St. in Carefree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.