As 2022 ends, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is celebrating a successful year of community events including the inaugural “Fire & Fairways” charity golf tournament, ALS Bite Nite, Follow The Fork and the holiday partnership with Arizona’s Children Association (AzCa).
“We’ve had a tremendous year at Kasai,” said Mike Russello, owner of Kasai Japanese Steakhouse. “We held our first charity golf tournament. We participated in the ALS Bite Nite event which raised more than $300,000 for ALS research. It was a meaningful event for me and my wife. We lost my wife’s father to complications from ALS not long ago.”
“Our new traveling Teppanyaki table allows us to bring the food, fire and fun of Kasai to local charity and special events,” Russello continued. “For us, we love participating in and supporting local events. It helps everyone. I hope we can take part in more events in the Valley including around our new location in Peoria.”
On June 6, Kasai held its inaugural “Fire & Fairways” charity golf tournament at Scottsdale’s Silverado Golf Club. The event raised more than $10,000 for Arizonans for Children, a nonprofit organization providing opportunities for foster children across the state. More than 100 participants competed for prizes to support the local charity, and Kasai hosted a free luncheon for more than 150 players, sponsors and support crew. The second annual Fire & Fairways event will return to Silverado Golf Club on June 5, 2023. Learn more at FireAndFairways.com.
To recognize their bravery and sacrifice, Kasai offers yearlong discounts for all veterans and first responders. This past Veterans Day, Kasai offered 50% off to more than 200 Veteran guests over the weekend. Kasai has also raised over $7,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Kasai is on track to open its new location at the Park West shopping center in Peoria this spring and has extended its hospitality there, too. The restaurant also recently participated in Park West’s “Follow the Fork” event, which raises money for the Peoria Education Foundation, for the second year.
“We love seeing so many local businesses participate in this and other events,” Russello said.
To close out the year, Kasai is again partnering with Arizona’s oldest and largest foster care organization, AzCa. From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, one dollar from every teppan dinner sold is donated to AzCa. Additionally, every week in the month of December, Kasai will host multiple AzCa foster families to a night of Dinnertainment and cover all costs and gratuity.
“We truly enjoy working with local organizations dedicated to the betterment of children’s lives,” Russello said. “Parents and children of all ages enjoy coming to Kasai, and we are honored to work with AzCa. A special thanks to all of those that support us so we can support these families and children.”
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is a sleek Japanese eatery specializing in teppanyaki, Asian inspired dishes, sushi and craft cocktails. Russello originally built and opened the location as Sapporo in 2001. Russello sold Sapporo in 2010, but an opportunity to take back ownership occurred in 2018 and he jumped at the opportunity.
“I had an opportunity to purchase Sapporo,” Russello said. “I wanted to bring the quality and the energy back to what it was in the early years. I changed the name to Kasai and added more teppan tables, retrained the staff and crafted new dishes.”
Kasai creates an unparalleled dining experience often referred to as “Dinnertainment.” Known for its teppanyaki, this high-energy restaurant is the perfect location for family, friends, business or a fun date night.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse’s Scottsdale location is at 14344 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information about Kasai, visit KasaiTeppan.com.
