For the past 12 years, Evolve PR and Marketing has worked with local and national businesses to promote and enhance their message to the world — and it’s done it well, with the numbers to back it up.
Since 2018, the company has doubled its workforce to 21 employees, adding eight additional PR account managers to the roster in 2022 alone. Additionally, it grew to provide essential PR services for more than 100 clients, a 66% increase in four years, an astounding number for a once small-sized boutique firm.
Launched by Jennifer Kaplan in September 2010, the Scottsdale-based firm continues to expand its services with clients from various industries including restaurants, retail, entertainment, commercial and residential real estate, medical, legal and financial as well as international companies and nonprofit organizations.
Evolve’s broad client base proves its ability to adapt to a changing media environment and workplace. By helping businesses foster relationships with the community, Evolve creates the opportunity for clients to stand out in this competitive market.
Some notable clients that joined the Evolve portfolio this past year include Google Fiber, YAM Properties, The Esplanade, Town of Fountain Hills and the national launch of Rob Schneider’s “Daddy Daughter Trip” movie. Evolve currently stands as one of the largest PR agencies in Arizona.
“We make a real and immediate impact with our clients every day and that, in turn, affects the communities those businesses operate in,” Kaplan said.
“Knowing that we can excel in any industry and garner coverage for our clients is rewarding. Of course, we could not do our job without the mutual respect and appreciation of the media and influencers we work with.”
Evolve offers comprehensive public relations services including branding, media consulting, strategic planning, event planning and more. Each client receives a handcrafted plan that serves as a guideline so that Evolve can achieve the client’s overall vision and goals. The Evolve team credits their outside-the-box thinking when it comes to their successes in the media.
Learn more about Evolve by visiting evolveprandmarketing.com.
