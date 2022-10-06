Do you have visions of sugar plums dancing in your head? Dream year-round of holiday music and peppermint mochas? Peer into chimneys for a glimpse of Santa’s boots? This year, feed your holiday hunger with a terrific seasonal job at the region’s leading luxury retail shopping center, Scottsdale Fashion Square. The holiday hiring event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
More than 25 well-known brands including Nordstrom, Dillard’s, Kiehl’s, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Tory Burch, Nespresso and more are adding new positions in preparation for this season’s surge of holiday shoppers. A complete list of participating retailers will be available at each of the Concierge desks located on the lower level.
Applicants should arrive ready to impress, with resumes in hand. Interested candidates will have the chance to meet with representatives of their favorite brands by visiting the tables outside participating stores, where they can complete applications in real time. Seasonal, full-time and part-time positions are available to suit a wide range of applicants.
“There’s a special energy and excitement surrounding the holidays and there’s nothing quite like being a part of bringing that magic to shoppers from the inside,” said Melanie Sutton, senior marketing manager of the upscale shopping center. “Many of our valued retailers are actively building their teams in preparation for the holidays, so it’s a terrific opportunity for fashion lovers to connect with brands they know and love, while helping to create the incredible experiences our shoppers know they can expect during the holiday season.”
Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road. A complete list of participating retailers will be available at both Concierge desks (one is located on the lower level bridge above the Palm Court near Zara and one is located on the lower level in the Crystal Court).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.