People come to Cave Creek because they have an appreciation for nature. For those who have ever felt a sense of wonderment, admiration or connectivity to the earth when looking out over the Sonoran Desert, those feelings are elevated to a whole new level when surrounded by the magnificent display at Rare Earth Gallery.
Wayne Helfand, who co-owns Rare Earth Gallery with Chad Brandfass, said he doesn’t consider himself particularly spiritual or metaphysical, but said he can’t deny the effect of nature’s beauty.
“It’s just the profound aesthetic beauty that’s in the pieces that represent Mother Earth, for lack of a better term. It just captivates me,” Helfand said.
Sparkling purple amethysts, striking blues and greens of azurite-malachite gems and spiraling rainbow rings in petrified wood culminate to create a collection that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.
The 9,000-square-foot store features natural stones and gems, home decor, furniture, hand-blown glass art and 255 shelves of jewelry. There are pieces from every continent, as well as outer space, and eons of history right here in Cave Creek.
“I travel a lot,” Helfand said. “So, I’m in a lot of other rock shops, jewelry stores, galleries and there’s nothing like this in the whole country at this size where everything is so curated under one roof with such a cross section of quality and variety.”
That quality is guaranteed by Helfand and Brandfass, who hand-pick every single item in the gallery. And they’re not hand-picking them from some warehouse, the co-owners travel the world themselves to acquire their stock.
“We’re actually going into mines and mining it ourselves, so there are no middlemen,” Helfand said. “There’s no wholesale, there’s no jobbers, no importers – we do it all from start to finish.”
Of course, most of the finished products at Rare Earth Gallery aren’t just cuts of rock. Helfand and Brandfass have the eye to see a mineral out in the open and imagine how it could be turned into a work of art. The pieces are created into statement pieces, fixed on mounts or even back-lit to accentuate its complexity and uniqueness. All of that is also done in-house and right here in Cave Creek.
“We have our own custom metal fabrication studio here in Cave Creek. All of the stands that our minerals come on within the gallery are made in house by our metal artisan,” Brandfass said. “Keeping everything in house ensures we have quality control and can oversee every step of the way to make sure the product we’re delivering to customers is the very best it can be.”
Helfand said amethyst is their biggest seller, and Brandfass added that they’re easy to appreciate because the sparkle and color draws attention. Plus, Rare Earth Gallery’s selection of amethyst ranges from over five-foot-tall stands to stud earrings.
There is something for anyone – at any size, at any price point and at any extravagance. For instance, the most expensive thing currently on the floor is a pair of tusks from a wooly mastodon priced at $385,000; the least expensive item is a stone for $1.
Helfand said whatever the dollar amount may be, people end up making a purchase based on the intrinsic value. Just like with any art, sometimes a piece just sticks out to someone – they see something in it that others don’t, it makes them feel something, it leaves them thinking.
For Brandfass, he said looking at some of the fossils and stone can be “mind boggling” to him, because it’s literally looking at the passage of time.
“It’s just so amazing when you think about the history of these things,” Brandfass said. “You’re looking at eons of time and the different layers that formed throughout the earth in that area. I mean, it’s just wild when you think about it.”
Throughout the gallery, there are information cards with details about the different gems, minerals and fossils. There are also kits of gemstones, minerals and fossils for kids to start their own collection and learn about each item.
People may just stop by because a shiny crystal caught their eye, but Helfand said they usually leave with a newfound admiration for nature.
“I love to get people in here and maybe just generate a spark of interest that will take them further into it and give them a sense of appreciation of what this planet is about, what it has to offer, the beauty that’s in this world – and to wake up that potential knowledge base and illuminate their minds to something more,” Helfand said.
All in all, Rare Earth Gallery is a rock shop, a home decor store and jewelry outlet featuring art of the Earth – it’s a place to come and be reverent of the Earth’s magnificent grace and beauty.
Rare Earth Gallery is located at 6401 E. Cave Creek Road and open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. For more information or to shop online, visit rareearthgallerycc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.