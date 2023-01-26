Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) has set a record for commercial passenger activity, welcoming 1,890,684 passengers in 2022. This represents a 22% increase over last year and a 6.5% increase over 2019, the previous high-water mark for the airport.
In December 2022, 199,287 passengers traveled through the airport, the eighth record month last year. These records were set in spite of the airline industry facing a year of challenges with flight crew and other labor shortages. Three Canadian airlines that operate out of Gateway Airport, WestJet, Swoop and Flair, each saw year-over-year increases as Canadian winter visitors began traveling again as restrictions were lifted.
“Over the past few years, Gateway Airport has experienced phenomenal growth that is vital in the region’s economy,” said Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) Board. “More and more Arizona residents, along with out-of-state, sun-loving travelers are choosing Gateway Airport for their flight needs because of its exceptional value and convenience.”
The airport recently broke ground on a new, modern five-gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal addition. This much-needed project replaces a substandard 10,000-square-foot portable facility, thus allowing the airport to keep pace with the anticipated continued record growth. Gateway Airport recently added new restaurant options for travelers, with Macayo’s Mexican Food and Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters opening in October.
“Gateway Airport is grateful for its airline partners, tenants, passengers and member community owners for making 2022 a record year. Arizona continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. As more businesses and families relocate here, the airport looks forward to providing a 'Just Plane Easy' travel experience to a growing number of new passengers,” said J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E., executive director and CEO of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.
