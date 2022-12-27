Old Town Ski Lodge, a uniquely chilled nightclub hideaway that offers a cozy winter aesthetic year round, is officially open upstairs at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
Ski Lodge
Thoughtfully designed and newly created, Old Town Ski Lodge is an immersive destination experience that offers an escape from the heat of the Sonoran Desert to a comforting winter ski lodge. Bundle up at Old Town Ski Lodge for chilly hand-crafted après ski cocktails such as a Smores Martini, the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail (served in a thermos), a Jack Frost Martini and boozy snow cones, to name a few.
Of course, Old Town Ski Lodge also offers a wide range of select whiskeys, scotches and bourbons to warm the evening chill. This singular Old Town venue beckons all for an evening out and also delivers an exclusive Ski Lodge ambience for parties and private events. No need to travel far for lively après-ski fun — take a lift to higher elevations at Old Town Ski Lodge tucked away at Wasted Grain.
Wasted Grain
Wasted Grain, located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, offers multiple bars and an open concert area for live music, plus a dance floor. The open-air 3,000-square-foot garden proudly showcases local and national live bands in a relaxed yet engaging environment, ideal for weekend brunch or a night on the town.
The nightclub provides a space for endless good times hosting fun activities such as sports watches, bar crawls, food and beverage festivals and more. In addition, Wasted Grain offers delicious food and drink and expert bottle service.
“We are looking forward to offering Old Town a unique après-ski experience in our newly designed Ski Lodge tucked away unexpectedly at Wasted Grain. This adds an exciting element to our popular nightclub and is an enjoyable and relaxed wintery-themed spot accessible year-round in hot Old Town Scottsdale,” said S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, the restaurant group behind Old Town Ski Lodge at Wasted Grain.
Old Town Ski Lodge is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wasted Grain is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Old Town Ski Lodge at Wasted Grain is located at 7295 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. Visit WastedGrain.com for more information. To book table reservations or inquire for large group functions contact 480-970-0500.
