Artistic Dwellings, a brand new unique interior design firm dedicated to branding and supporting local Cave Creek and Carefree artisans and craftsmen, recently hosted their pre-grand opening event at their newly established design studio located at 36600 N. Pima Road, Suite 402, in Carefree.
Carefree Mayor Les Peterson, Vice Mayor John Crane and members of the Cave Creek-Carefree Chamber of Commerce were on hand to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrate the pre-grand opening event of Artistic Dwellings with owner and interior designer Ronnie Beckoff and her team and guests.
With works from Sonoran Art League past juried members and décor from renowned Cave Creek and Carefree mural, decorative painted furniture, and mixed-medium artists, not to mention the phenomenal local food from XOXO Charcuterie; custom cupcakes from Small Cakes; and wine from Brix – Artistic Dwellings’ pre-grand opening event touted the “pure local” and was a hugely successful event enjoyed by old and new locals alike.
“My mantra is to make each client’s home a work of art, hence the company name of Artistic Dwellings! I have engaged with talented local artists, suppliers, vendors, contractors and craftsmen as an integral part of my interior design team. There is so much artistic talent right here in our Cave Creek, Carefree and north Scottsdale area it amazes me, and I want to embrace and support that,” Beckoff said.
Artistic Dwellings’ next step is to kick-off their monthly Workshop Wednesdays at their interior design studio, free of charge. The Workshop Wednesdays, led by Beckoff, will focus each month on a current trend or relevant interior design topic. These free workshops are a not to be missed event and as attendance is limited, pre-registration is highly encouraged.
For those interested in a Workshop Wednesday, contact lindsey@artisticdwellingsaz.com or 480-361-9301. For further information about Artistic Dwellings, visit the website at artisticdwellingsaz.com.
