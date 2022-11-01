Black Mountain local Theresa W. Fossum, D.V.M., M.S., Ph.D., DACVS, is currently CEO of Epic Veterinary Specialists and CEO and co-founder at Dr. Fossum’s Pet Care in Carefree. She is co-chairing the first-of-its-kind Canine Health and ReGistry Exchange Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of oncologists and veterinarians on the national Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index to help pet parents and their dogs cope with cancer.
Fossum recognized the need to have a cancer registry in the United States and she had hoped to achieve this 12 years ago, but the technology for capturing the electronic information from all the veterinarians wasn’t a straightforward process then. She was thrilled to join the team with Jaguar Health Canine Cancer, TOGOrun and Ivee, who were able to achieve her dream.
“The process is push and play now. It’s incredible and we are going to get valuable information about cancer that is going to save lives,” said Fossum.
Her passion about the registry stems from the lack of progress within the drug development process in the country. The cost of clinical trials is cost prohibitive and much of the work has been done utilizing mouse data with the hope of the results being viable to transfer to people, but it doesn’t.
“We need more predictive models and that is dogs. I want the dogs to get early therapies where they can benefit from these treatments,” said Fossum. These therapies can benefit people and dogs, but the first step is to have registries, so researchers know what types of cancers dogs are getting, how many are out there, as well as information about age and gender.
Currently, it is a staggering statistic with 50% of dogs over 10 years old dying with cancer. Fossum’s love for her own dogs adds to her sense of urgency for finding solutions for these animals.
“Almost every cancer therapy that is used in dogs is a human drug, but seldom are they developed for dogs. What happens first is they do toxicity studies on the dogs and if it is safe for them, we can conduct trials in dogs to prove efficacy,” said Fossum. She is also always looking into possible new medications that might benefit dogs, but in the meantime the development of the cancer registries is providing new hope for all furry friends everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.