...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph expected.
* WHERE...North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley,
Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, The East
Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Northwest Pinal County,
Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and The
Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
&&
