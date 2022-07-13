Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring locally for up to 100 well-paying hourly positions across a variety of departments, including housekeeping, at its four Phoenix area resorts.
They are hosting in-person hiring events throughout the summer, including one on Thursday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheraton Desert Oasis Villas, 17700 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.
With a portfolio of brands that are household names, such as Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring for up to 100 positions locally at its four Phoenix area resorts which include: Marriott’s Canyon Villas, Sheraton Desert Oasis, The Westin Kierland Villas and ADERO Scottsdale.
Non-tipped hourly positions start at a $17.50 per hour and salaried management positions are also available. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s hourly positions are known for being stable and flexible with predictable schedules. First, second and third shift opportunities are available, as well as weekends – on a full- or part-time basis.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers generous discounts on vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Associates have access to a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; enrollment in a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling; and other support, such as onsite parking, monthly educational webinars and more.
Recognized for its caring culture, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is dedicated to the holistic well-being and professional growth of its associates. In fact, 15% of Phoenix area associates have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide was named a 2021 “Best Employer” globally by Kincentric, an expert consultant company helping organizations use employee driven data to add value and drive business results. Last month, Marriott Vacations Worldwide was certified as a Most Loved Workplace, based on the Love of Workplace Index, which keeps track of employee satisfaction and sentiment and is backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis.
To apply online, visit workatmvw.com/Phoenix.
