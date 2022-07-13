Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 829 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freestone Park, or over Gilbert, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, East Mesa, Mesa Riverview Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Gilbert City Hall, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Downtown Mesa, Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Freestone Park. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 176 and 191. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 165 and 180. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 9 and 20, between mile markers 22 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 50. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH THURSDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.