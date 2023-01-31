There’s a common belief that it only takes three weeks to create a habit, but studies from behavioral psychologists suggest it could take anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a habit, with it taking an average of 66 days to make the new behavior automatic.
So, with February right around the corner, many who made New Year's resolutions regarding better health are getting discouraged or thinking their goal was unrealistic.
Earlene Miranda said she can relate. After years of yo-yo dieting, the Valley resident decided it was time for help in achieving her weight loss goals.
She reached out to the Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program at the Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. It’s a comprehensive program with physicians specializing in obesity medicine and bariatric surgery, as well as dietitians and others who provide support and education.
“Through the years, I have had many friends and coworkers have bariatric surgery,” Miranda said. “I researched the Abrazo Health website for information on the surgery and services. My initial consultation showed me that the program is geared for long-term success.”
As a nurse, Miranda understood that choosing the right team would be a key factor in a successful outcome. Through a previous job at another hospital, she knew of Dr. Daniel Fang at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and was encouraged by what she saw.
“I chose Dr. Fang based on my observations of him in my work as a registered nurse. He and his team treat staff and patients with the utmost of respect and professionalism. His credentials are second to none and his actions are proof! His patients did great post-op,” Miranda said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, rising rates of obesity are an alarming trend considering the risks and costs of treating its associated diseases.
“Weight loss surgery is designed to help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and it can help alleviate many other obesity-related conditions like heart disease, diabetes, sleep apnea, depression and more,” Fang said.
Weight loss surgery is considered safe, but like any surgery, it does have risks. Those who are considering surgical weight loss are encouraged to consult with their personal physician about the risks and benefits, he said.
“Regardless of which bariatric surgery procedure you and your surgeon decide is best for you, it is important to remember that bariatric surgery is a tool,” Fang said. “Weight loss success also depends on many other important factors, such as nutrition, exercise, behavior modification and more.”
Miranda agreed.
“They clearly communicated the weight loss center's services and expectations, dieting, exercise programs and education with each available option,” she said. “I knew, though, that I had to believe in myself to do this. They were professional and courteous and listened to all my concerns and questions.”
A year after the procedure, her results are 89 pounds lost so far.
“Things went extremely well after surgery,” Miranda said. “I followed all the education and instructions outlined by Dr. Fang. It was difficult at first to change my eating and activity habits, but with the monthly check-ins and nutritional counseling, it became easier. I felt great and empowered on my journey to regain my health.”
Miranda offered encouragement for anyone considering bariatric surgery.
“Do the research and understand that the surgery is a tool of the overall path to weight management and health.”
